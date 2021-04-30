Murdered PCSO Julia James ‘died from significant head injuries’
A serving police community support officer whose body was found in woodland in Kent on Tuesday died from “significant head injuries”.
Julia James, 53, was off-duty and was last seen leaving her home to walk her dog on Tuesday afternoon.
Her body was found in Akholt Wood, Snowdown, near Dover, later in the day.
Police said Ms James died from “significant head injuries” and that they are “working very hard” to identify a motive for the killing.
Officers patrolling the area warned women against walking near wooded areas, but police later said it was not official advice.
Tim Smith, Kent Police’s deputy chief constable, said hundreds of officers were on the investigation into her death but there were currently no “clear suspects”.
“We’ve got hundreds of officers working on that investigation while we try to establish exactly what happened to Julia, and more importantly who did this to Julia and why,” he told BBC Radio Kent.
“I’m afraid I can’t go into a lot of detail for perhaps very obvious reasons, but it is fair to say there are a number of different lines of inquiry.
“We’re working very hard to identify a motive and we are working very hard to identify who may have committed this.”
DCC Smith said he was “not able to say either way” if the attack was sexually motivated, adding that police “keeping a very open mind about the motive”.
The death was originally viewed as “suspicious”, but Kent Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that it is being treated as murder.
Ms James’s nephew Karl James said his aunt was “just a lovely person” and said her death has been “a real shock”.
Speaking to 5 News, he said: “Obviously it’s been a real shock. I work away, but my wife is here – heavily pregnant – and with young kids, so she’s on edge at the moment too.
“So I’ve come home and just waiting for answers – that’s the worst bit really.”
Floral tributes have been left for Ms James, who had worked for the police for nearly 15 years, in nearby Aylesham.
Officers have appealed for anyone who may have seen something unusual or suspicious in the area on Monday and Tuesday to come forward.
They are encouraged to contact Kent Police on 0800 0514 526.