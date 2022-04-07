Murder trial of two men in death of Calgary chef to go to jury Friday

·1 min read

CALGARY — The fate of two men accused in the fatal stabbing of a well-known Calgary chef will soon go to a jury.

Anthony Dodgson and Tommie Holloway have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Christophe Herblin in the parking lot outside his soon-to-be opened café on March 14, 2020.

Dodgson is accused of stabbing Herblin nine times, but has testified that he only remembers a scuffle because he was high on drugs and alcohol.

Holloway testified there was no plan to attack Herblin and, although he had smashed the chef's car windows, he left before the attack.

The Crown, in its final arguments, urged the jury to look at all the evidence and said the two men's denials can't be believed.

Justice Blair Nixon is to instruct the jury Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 7, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Coyotes players, broadcasters embarrass themselves harder than Zegras ever could

    Jay Beagle's violent response to Trevor Zegras's latest incredible goal reflects poorly — and accurately — on a franchise simply lagging behind the others.

  • Panarin sets up 2, Kreider gets 47th as Rangers beat Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Artemi Panarin set up two first-period power-play goals for his 64th and 65th assists of the season and the New York Rangers posted a 3-1 victory over cross-river rival New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Chris Kreider scored his 47th goal of the season and Ryan Strome got one in his return from an injury, while Alexandar Georgiev made 20 saves in winning his fifth straight start. New York improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games. Defenseman Justin Braun, acquired in a tra

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • 14-year-old surfer from N.S. heading to national competition in B.C.

    A 14-year-old surfer from the Halifax area is heading to B.C. this weekend to represent Nova Scotia at a national competition. Juniper Balch of Lawrencetown is no stranger to breaking down barriers in the largely white sport. She's the only Black surfer to compete in her age category in the province, her mom said. As a volunteer with the North Preston Surf Program, Balch also helps introduce other Black youth to the sport that she fell in love with as a seven-year-old. "Maybe I'll see one or two

  • Why does the most skilled hockey league have a problem with skill?

    The fallout from the Trevor Zegras-Jay Beagle-Tyson Nash debacle has reignited the debate over what the NHL prioritizes as it seeks to grow the game. The league is filled with stars of skill never seen before but an old-school mentality and the unwritten rules still hold a lot of weight.&nbsp;

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.