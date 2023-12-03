Murder probe after man found unconscious in Lanark street

Police vehicles

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was found unconscious in South Lanarkshire.

Police said the alarm was raised on Smyllum Road, Lanark, at about 09.45 on Saturday.

The 33-year-old, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a post-mortem examination the death is being treated as murder and officers have set up a dedicated online portal.

Det Insp Vicki Douglas said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the 33-year-old man who died in this incident.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Smyllum Road area on Saturday morning and saw anything suspicious to please contact us.

"If you have any CCTV or recording equipment, please check your footage as you may have captured images that could assist our investigation."

She added that there would be an increased police presence in the area.