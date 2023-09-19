Murder probe as man, 52, stabbed to death in Finsbury Park

Police were called to Upper Tollington Park, Finsbury Park (Google Maps)

A murder investigation is under way after a man was knifed to death in north London early on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old had been attacked on Upper Tollington Park, Finsbury Park at around 4am.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service to reports of a stabbing and the victim was found injured.

Despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene in Haringey.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers are working to inform the man’s next of kin.

“A crime scene and road closures are in place.”

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime have been informed and are investigating. At this early stage, no arrests have been made.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, Haringey’s policing lead, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life.

“We will do everything we can to identify those responsible for this horrendous crime and bring them to justice and keep the community safe.

“As such local people can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the area.

“If you saw anything that you think might help our investigation, I urge you to approach those officers and tell them what you know.”

Anyone with information on the Finsbury Park murder is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 835/19 Sept, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.