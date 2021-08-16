Murder probe launched after man suffers fatal head injury in east London

Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, Southern Grove (Google Maps)

A murder investigation has been launched after a man suffered fatal head injuries in east London.

Believed to be 50, the man was found unresponsive in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in Southern Grove.

London Ambulance Service paramedics were called by officers and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine, of the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “The discovery of a body in these circumstances will understandably cause concern in the local community.

“I would like to reassure them that an investigation is already under way, led by specialist homicide detectives.

“We are determined to find out, what happened and to identify the person or people responsible.

“At this early stage, we are keeping an open mind as to what has caused this fatal head injury. A post mortem examination will take place in due course which will provide greater clarity.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the vicinity of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, either this morning or last night, to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be extremely important to our investigation.”

Supt Daniel Rutland from the central east command unit, which covers Tower Hamlets, added: “I want to reassure local residents that this incident is being investigated by a team of specialist officers.

“Local officers will also be in and around the area in the coming days; if you have concerns or have information that could assist this investigation then please speak to one of these officers or call police.”

There have been no arrests so far in the investigation and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, providing the reference 1277/16. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

