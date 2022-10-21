Murder probe launched after man in 60s found dead in Goodmayes Park

Goodmayes Park (ES)

A murder probe has been launched after a man was found dead in an east London park.

The victim, believed aged 60, was found unresponsive by police in Goodmayes Park in Ilford at 11.15am on Thursday.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

Murder detectives have sealed off a cricket club in an area close to allotments as they investigate.

Scotland Yard are still working to make contact with the man’s next of kin.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken into custody.

The force said post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

Vision Redbridge said that Orchard Playing Fields would be closed until further notice due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 2671/20Oct. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.