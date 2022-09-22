Murder probe launched after boy, 15, stabbed outside school in Huddersfield

The scene of the stabbing on Wednesday afternoon (MEN MEDIA)

A murder inquiry has been launched after a 15-year-old boy, who was stabbed outside a school in Huddersfield, died in hospital.

The attack happened at Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery.

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed in an incident in Huddersfield today.

At 2.54pm this afternoon, police were called to the incident in Woodhouse Hill, Fartown.https://t.co/UwKQI3R1uc — West Yorkshire Police (@WestYorksPolice) September 21, 2022

But he was pronounced dead a short time later, and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading an investigation into the murder.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said that police have identified a number of witnesses to the incident.

“Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life,” he said.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting crime reference 13220521713.