Murder probe after elderly woman, 84, found dead in Enfield

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder(PA) (PA Wire)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an elderly woman in Enfield.

Officers attended a residential address at around 2.15am on Stainton Road following concerns about the welfare of the 84-year-old.

Police found her suffering from a number of injuries.

She was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

The woman and man were known to each other.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 936/30Jan.