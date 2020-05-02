Two teenagers arrested over fatal stabbing of NHS worker, 24, who lost dad to coronavirus

David Gomoh, 24, was stabbed to death (Picture: PA)

Police have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of the murder of a young NHS worker.

David Gomoh, 24, was stabbed to death in Newham, east London, on 26 April.

He was killed just days before the funeral of his father, who died of a coronavirus-related illness.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Stratford, east London, on Friday, and another aged 17 was detained at an address in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday morning.

Both remain in custody.

Police want to speak to anyone who remembers seeing this car (Picture: Police)

The attack took place in Freemasons Road, Newham, near Gomoh’s home at around 10.25pm.

The Metropolitan Police said he was on the phone to a female friend when he was attacked and had not been involved in an argument.

The Southbank University marketing graduate was a health service key worker, helping to keep NHS staff supplied with equipment.

His mother is a nurse.

Detective Inspector Tony Kirk said: “David’s family are going through unimaginable torment.

“Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son, his sister has lost her father and brother.

“Both are heartbroken.”

Crediting Gomoh’s hard work at university and in the NHS, Mr Kirk added: “At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down the street.”

Police believe those involved left the scene in a stolen silver Dodge Caliber that was abandoned at about 10.30pm in Lincoln Road, east London, after driving through the no entry sign from Cumberland Road.

This car had been stolen in Dagenham on 16 April and was on cloned plates when it was recovered.

It is distinctive as it has a temporary wheel on the front passenger side.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area or anyone who remembers seeing this car, whether before or after the attack.

In particular, anyone who has dash-cam footage, or CCTV of the area around where the car was dumped, should contact detectives.

Coronavirus: what happened today?

