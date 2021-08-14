Murder investigation launched after woman stabbed in Notting Hill

(Police handout )

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found stabbed in Notting Hill on Saturday.

The woman, aged in her 70s, was discovered with knife wounds at a home in St Luke’s Road, police said.

Officers were called to reports of a domestic disturbance and found her in the property.

Paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance attended but were unable to save her and she died in the home just before 3pm, detectives said.

A man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for “a minor injury”, police said. A crime scene remains in place.

A Met police spokesman added: “Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101.”

Read More

Sweaty Betty bought by US firm Wolverine in £300m deal

Covid live: Cost of NHS tests for international travel reduced

Priti Patel describes Plymouth shootings as ‘tragic beyond words’