Murder investigation launched after woman, 19, killed in student accommodation

William Janes, PA
·2 min read

A 19-year-old woman has been killed in student accommodation in central London, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Arbour House in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, at around 5.10am on Saturday to reports of a woman suffering serious injuries.

Police and medics attended but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation but there have so far been no arrests and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Speaking to reporters at Islington Police Station, Chief Inspector Adam Instone said: “Metropolitan Police today has launched a murder investigation following the tragic death of a young woman in Clerkenwell.

Floral tributes
Floral tributes have been left at the scene in Clerkenwell, central London (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Police officers were called to Arbour House in Sebastian Street at around 5.10am on Saturday morning.

“Despite the efforts of police officers and ambulance colleagues, a 19-year-old woman was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“We are working to ensure the woman’s family have been informed of this tragic news and they will be supported by the Met in the unimaginably difficult days and months ahead.

“Arbour House is a student accommodation and I know there will be great sadness and deep concern among the local people and the student community.

“I share that sadness and concern and I can assure them that a thorough homicide investigation is under way, led by skilled and experienced detectives who will work tirelessly to identify and arrest whoever is responsible.

“Tackling violent crime is the Met’s top priority.

“Police officers, including forensic specialists, remain at the scene. Local people will also see additional police in the area.

Scene of death in Clerkenwell
The death occurred within student accommodation (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“If you have any concerns about safety in and around the Clerkenwell area, please speak with those officers.”

Arbour House is run by Unite Students, which provides purpose-built student accommodation across the UK.

A City, University of London spokesman said: “As this is an ongoing police incident, we are unable to comment on their investigation.

“As a university, we will do everything we can to support our students and staff and we will continue to fully support the police with their investigation.

“We are working closely with Unite Students, who own and operate Arbour House.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact police on 020 8358 1010, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1252/19March.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

