Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Croydon

A 45-year-old man has been stabbed to death at a home in Croydon.

The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after Paul McCarroll was found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Oaks Road, Kenley.

A 34-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

In a press statement the Met Police said that the suspect was taken to a south London hospital for treatment to a minor injury before being taken into custody.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8721 4005 or alternatively Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.