Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Croydon

Luke O'Reilly
·1 min read
Paul McCarroll was found with fatal stab wounds at an address in Croydon (Google Streetview)
Paul McCarroll was found with fatal stab wounds at an address in Croydon (Google Streetview)

A 45-year-old man has been stabbed to death at a home in Croydon.

The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after Paul McCarroll was found with fatal stab wounds at a home on Oaks Road, Kenley.

A 34-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

In a press statement the Met Police said that the suspect was taken to a south London hospital for treatment to a minor injury before being taken into custody.

The victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 020 8721 4005 or alternatively Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Latest Stories