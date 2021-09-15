Murder investigation launched after five-year-old girl found dead in Ealing

(Jeremy Selwyn)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a five-year-old girl was found dead in Ealing.

Police were called to concerns for the welfare of the occupants of a home in Leyborne Avenue at 1pm on Tuesday.

On arrival paramedics and officers found the body of the girl, pronouncing her dead at the scene.

Police said the girl’s family have been informed of her death and a post-mortem examination will now take place.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

Police said the girl and the arrested woman were known to each other.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are now leading the investigation.

Read More

Sex attacker strikes near Tube station on three consecutive weekends

Criminals recruit vulnerable children outside homes and schools

Group jailed after 128 knives and machetes being sold on Snapchat