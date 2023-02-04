Murder investigation launched after Canvey Island car park death

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in a Canvey Island car park.

Essex Police said the man, in his 40s, was found injured in the car park next to Iceland in Furtherwick Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers were called just before 1.45am and it is believed he had been assaulted near to The Haystack pub a short time earlier.

Emergency services responded but he died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Greg Wood, who is leading the investigation, said: “I want to extend my condolences to the family of the man who has died.

“There is a team of officers and staff working hard to establish what happened to him and we are starting to build a picture of the circumstances around the assault.

“If you saw what happened, or have any other information about the assault then I need you to contact us.”

An area of the island including Furtherwick Road and Long Road has been cordoned off while the police investigate.

Disruption is expected to the centre of Canvey throughout Saturday.

