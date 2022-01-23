Four teenagers arrested after boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Stretford

Photograph: Thrive Images/Alamy

Four teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Manchester.

Greater Manchester police (GMP) said four boys aged between 15 and 17 were in custody after officers attended reports of a teenager with stab wounds on Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford at about 7pm on Saturday.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene before he was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

GMP said three arrest warrants were executed on Saturday night in Stretford, Old Trafford and Hulme.

Several officers were patrolling Thirlmere Avenue on Sunday morning, and a large forensic tent had been set up within the cordon.

Supt John Harris said on Saturday: “Tonight a family has been left devastated by this tragic news and our thoughts go out to them at this most shocking and upsetting time.

“Specially trained officers will be there to support the boy’s loved ones, and extra patrols will remain in the area of this fatal attack so that the local community can speak to us about any concerns or information they may have.

“These are the very early stages of what is now a murder investigation, and a team of detectives will be … following up a number of different lines of inquiry. We have to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”