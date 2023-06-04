Murder investigation launched in Bournemouth after woman in her 80s found dead

An elderly man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman in her 80s.

A murder investigation has been launched by Dorset Police following the death of a woman at an address in Bournemouth.

Police received a report around 7pm on Saturday raising concern for the welfare of a woman at an address off Wick Lane in the Southbourne suburb of Bournemouth.

Officers attended with the ambulance service but the woman - who police believe was in her 80s - was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and officers are providing support to them.

A man in his 80s from Bournemouth - who is known to the victim - has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has sadly died.

"We have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"I am keen to hear from anyone locally who may have information that may assist our enquiries.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days and officers can be approached by any member of the public with information or concerns."