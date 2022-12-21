Murder investigation launched after 16-year-old stabbed in Clerkenwell

(John Dunne/Evening Standard)

A murder investigation has been launched after a 16-year-old boy died on Tuesday night in a double stabbing in north London.

Police were alerted to reports of a knifing in Seward Street, Clerkenwell around 10.30pm.

Officers attended with paramedics from London Ambulance Service and found two males, both 16, suffering stab wounds. Despite the efforts of the emergency services, one teenager died at the scene in Islington.

The other was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as non-life threatening and non-life changing.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “There have been no arrests. A crime scene has been put in place. An investigation is under way.”

It follows the murder of 16-year-olds Charlie Bartolo and Kearne Solanke in November.

Charlie was allegedly deliberately knocked off a motorbike by a Nissan SUV in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, south east London.

He was then set upon by a group from the vehicle armed with large knives shortly after 5pm on November 26. Charlie suffered at least six stab wounds with the fatal blow penetrating his skull.

In the melee, Kearne was seriously injured.

Three teenagers aged 15 to 18 have been charged with murder.

Tuesday night’s victim is the 14th teenage homicide in the capital so far this year, compared with 27 by December 21, 2021. Last year went on to be the worst on record, with 30 teenage lives lost.