Murder inquiry under way after victim dies following brawl

A 24-year-old man has died of head injuries following reports of a fight near a pub in the West Midlands.

The victim, who is understood to have tried to intervene in the disorder, died after police were called to The Clifton pub in Sedgley, near Dudley, shortly before midnight on Saturday.

West Midlands Police, which has launched a murder inquiry, said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency crews.

View photos A police forensics officer examines a pavement near The Clifton pub (Matthew Cooper/PA) More

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A forensic search is being carried out around the Wetherspoon pub and officers are reviewing CCTV from the area.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison said officers have spoken with a number of witnesses but are urging anyone who may have information to get in contact.

View photos A police officer outside the pub (Matthew Cooper/PA) More

The senior officer said: “Our thoughts are with the family of this young man who has sadly lost his life.

“We are in the early stages of our investigations but we understand he may have tried to intervene in a fight when he was fatally injured.

“I believe the community of Sedgley will respond as we appeal for anyone we have not yet spoken with and who may information about what happened last night to get in touch with us.”

Temporary Superintendent Jason Anderson, of the Dudley neighbourhood team, said: “Neighbourhood officers from Dudley will be patrolling the area over the coming days to provide reassurance and visibility to our communities who will have been affected by this incident.”