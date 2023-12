Murder inquiry launched after man found dead in Lanark

A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a man in Lanark.

The 33-year-old was found unconscious on Smyllum Road at around 9.45am on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene, but the man was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are treating the death as murder following a post-mortem and say an extensive investigation is under way.

Detective Inspector Vicki Douglas said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the 33-year-old man who died in this incident.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the Smyllum Road area on Saturday morning and saw anything suspicious to please contact us.

"If you have any CCTV or recording equipment, please check your footage as you may have captured images that could assist our investigation.

"There will be an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue."

An online portal has been set up to allow members of the public to send information directly to the police. This can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT23S44-PO1

Police Scotland can also be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 1035 of 2 December 2.

Alternatively, information can be passed to police anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.