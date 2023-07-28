‘A Murder at the End of the World’ Bumped From August to November at FX

FX has shifted the Hulu-exclusive premiere of “A Murder at the End of the World,” the murder mystery series created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, from Aug. 29 to November, the network announced on Friday.

The seven-episode limited series stars Emma Corrin of “The Crown” as amateur sleuth Darby Hart, who is invited to a retreat at the home of a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen). When one of the other guests is slain, Darby must find the killer before they strike again.

Longtime writing partners Marling and Batmanglij previously created the Netflix series “The OA,” and the features “The Sound Of My Voice” and “The East.”

Marling costars in the series, along with Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini, Britian Seibert, Christopher Gurr, Kellan Tetlow, Daniel Olson and Neal Huff.

Marling and Batmangli directed and also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga.

The series is produced by FX Productions and was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.

