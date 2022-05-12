Murder charges filed in fatal weekend shooting in Tacoma: Court records cite gang ties

Sean Robinson
·3 min read
Getty Images

An apparent gang-related shooting that killed a 24-year-old man in Tacoma Saturday led to a high-speed pursuit, an arrest, and first-degree murder charges Wednesday.

Pierce County prosecutors charged Bismar Francisco Andres, 27, with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and attempted eluding. The victim, Samuel Garza-Gonzales, died of a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.

Charging documents describe a chaotic sequence of events that led to Andres’s arrest. Tacoma police officers initially responded to a report of shots fired in the area of East 35th and East D Streets. They found two witnesses. One showed them video footage of two individuals near a white pickup truck.

“The officer saw several flashes from both subjects, which appeared to be ‘firearms firing.’ They were firing at a dark colored SUV,” records state. “They ran to the white truck and drove away northbound after the shooting.”

Officers found 20 shell casings from two guns at the scene. Within an hour, they learned that Garza-Gonzalez had been dropped off at Tacoma General Hospital with gunshot wounds. By the time officers arrived, he was dead.

The SUV that brought him to the hospital was parked near the entrance to the emergency room. Officers found the adult driver, and two children in the back seat. They also found bullet holes on the car, and a spent bullet on the ground, records state.

The driver identified himself as the victim’s cousin. He said he, the children, the victim’s girlfriend/wife (records use both terms) and the victim had been driving to visit a relative earlier in the evening, but the relative wasn’t home, so they left.

“They were in the area of East 34th and McKinley when ‘someone just hopped out of the car and started shooting at them,’ “ the man told police. He said he grabbed his children, and realized Garza-Gonzales had been shot, records state. The group drove to the hospital, where the victim died.

The man began to cry, and wouldn’t say more to police. Officers later spoke to the girlfriend/wife, who said she saw only one person shooting at the SUV.

Officers continued to canvass the shooting scene. Sunday, detectives in an unmarked car spotted the white truck, which had distinctive features, court records say.

Detectives called for backup. The truck drove away, and a high-speed pursuit began.

The chase started on State Route 7 in Tacoma, and shifted to northbound I-5. The driver of the truck, later identified as Bismar Andres, passed other cars on the shoulder, exited the freeway and veered onto River Road in the direction of Puyallup, at times reaching 90 miles per hour. When he lost two tires, Andres stopped and put his hands out the driver’s side window, court records state.

A subsequent search of the truck revealed multiple 9mm shell casings similar to those recovered at the shooting scene, as well as a recently fired handgun of the same caliber, 350 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and a golf-ball sized packet of suspected cocaine, court records state.

Charging papers also note that the truck had a blue bandanna wrapped around the steering column. They describe Andres as a known gang member from a group that favors blue. Garza-Gonzales, the shooting victim, had been wearing red, records state.

Andres was arraigned Wednesday afternoon, and entered a plea of not guilty. Pro Tem Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $1.5 million. Court records state that the incident is still under active investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto taxi driver is on trial for dangerous driving causing the death of his passenger

    As Crime Specialist Catherine McDonald reports, Ines Puleio’s family says the 56-year-old was on her way for radiation treatment and had beaten cancer.

  • Police: City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act

    Police: City employee fired gun over 20 times after Iowa juvenile refused to perform sex act

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • Canada's Brown races to 200-metre victory at Kip Keino Classic in Kenya

    NAIROBI, Kenya — Canada's Aaron Brown pulled away down the stretch to win the 200 metres at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday. The 29-year-old from Toronto won in a slightly wind-aided -- 2.1 metres per second -- time of 20.05 seconds. American Kyree King was second in 20.18, while Isaac Makwala of Botswana crossed in 20.31 for third. Brown will take on Canadian teammate and Olympic champion Andre De Grasse at the Diamond League stop in Doha, Qatar on May 13. This report by The Canadian Press wa

  • Ottawa Senators part ways with vice president of player development Pierre McGuire

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as the team's senior vice president of player development after less than a year on the job. McGuire was hired by the Senators last July following a 13-year run as an analyst on NBC hockey broadcasts. The Senators confirmed McGuire's departure on Monday with a brief statement. "We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the team said. McGuire, who also had broadcast stints with TSN

  • Lightning head back to Tampa one loss away from elimination after 4-3 loss to Leafs

    TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves in unfamiliar territory -- a loss away from elimination in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Lightning head back to Amalie Arena trailing the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in their best-of-seven opening-round playoff series after a 4-3 loss in Toronto on Tuesday. Game 6 is Thursday. The two-time defending NHL champion Lightning, who gave up a 2-0 first-period lead in the loss, said they trust that they'll regroup. "It's never a good thing when you lose two

  • Lou Lamoriello, Islanders turn back on Barry Trotz, fire coach after 4 seasons

    The New York Islanders were in good hands, but moved on from Barry Trotz on Monday.

  • Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix for his third victory of the season. The reigning world champion started third Sunday, but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz. He then set his sights

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Mitton's Canadian-record throw in shot put is second best in the world this season

    HAMILTON — Sarah Mitton shattered the Canadian record in the women's shot put at the Golden Horseshoe Prep Meet on Saturday. The 25-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., threw 19.58 metres with her sixth and final throw, topping Brittany Crew's Canadian record of 19.28 set in 2019. Mitton's mark is the second farthest in the world this season. She had thrown a personal best 19.12 metres on her fifth throw on Saturday before unleashing her national-record throw. Mitton, who claimed the Canadian indoor re

  • Andreescu, Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime move on to Italian Open second round

    ROME — Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the second round of the Italian Open on a walkover Tuesday after opponent Emma Raducanu retired due to a back injury. Andreescu led the battle of recent U.S. Open champions 6-2, 2-1 when Raducanu, the 10th seed in Rome, was forced to withdraw. Also Tuesday, men's eighth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal advanced with a 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and 13th seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on w