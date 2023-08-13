Murder charge after man, 40, found dead at property with severe head injuries

An investigation was launched after we were called at 22:45hrs on Thursday, 10 August to concerns for the welfare of a man at a residential property in Casselden Road, NW10 (Google Maps )

Detectives investigating the death of 40-year-old Fuad Saman have charged a man with murder.

Osman Abshir, 28, of Church Road, was charged on Sunday and will appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Officers were called to a property in Casselden Road, NW10 at around 10.45pm on Thursday.

After forcing entry to the property, officers found Mr Saman with head severe injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family continue to be supported by officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Saturday confirmed he died as a result of blunt and sharp force injuries to the head.