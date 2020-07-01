Murder charge laid in 2019 death of woman in northwest Edmonton

Police have charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a 35-year-old woman whose body was found last year outside a northwest Edmonton townhouse complex.

The 42-year-old accused was arrested on June 30 by RCMP in Maskwacis, Edmonton police announced in a news release Wednesday.

The victim, Rebecca Hunter, was found dead on Nov. 13, 2019, in the Wellington neighbourhood.

Her body was found outside a townhouse in Wellington Park Townhomes complex near 133rd Avenue and 140th Street.

Police said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.