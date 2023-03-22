Murder charge against Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, woman stayed
A Crown prosecutor stayed a murder charge against a woman from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, on Monday.
Jada Nulliayuk was charged with second-degree murder in September 2021. She was 20 years old at the time.
The charge followed the death of a man at the community's health centre.
The Crown stayed the charge at the Nunavut Court of Justice Monday. The Public Prosecution Service of Canada did not provide a reason for the stay.
A stay means that the Crown no longer has immediate plans to proceed with the charge.