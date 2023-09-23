Murder arrest after man, 53, stabbed to death in Haringey

Brian Edwards, 53, was stabbed to death in Upper Tollington Park (Met Police)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Haringey.

Brian Edwards, 53, sustained knife injuries in the early hours of Tuesday morning after the attack at Upper Tollington Park, near Finsbury Park.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place.

A post-mortem examination gave cause of death as stab injuries.

A 32-year-old man has been held on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Carberry, who is leading the investigation, said: “This arrest marks a significant development in our quest to secure justice for Brian’s family. However, we remain keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed this incident, or anyone who can help shed background on the events that led to the attack on Brian to come forward.

“Your information could prove to be vital in helping us further this investigation and provide the answers Brian’s family deserve.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or post @MetCC via X ref CAD 835/19 Sept.