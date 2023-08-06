Murder arrest following fatal stabbing in Lewisham

Victim Julian Ebanks-Ford (Met Police)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Lewisham.

Police were called to Kender Street, at the junction with Queen’s Road, following reports that a man had been stabbed at around 12.58am on Friday.

Julian Ebanks-Ford, 20, was found at the scene with knife wounds.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was later pronounced dead in a south London hospital.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said: “Although we have now made an arrest, I am continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area of Kender Street to come forward and speak with us. We need to know what happened in the moments leading up to Julian being stabbed.

“Were your there? Did you see or hear anything suspicious? Please get in contact as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone who has information or footage relating to this incident should call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 265/04Aug.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.