Murdaughs, Parker will be tried together in Mallory Beach wrongful death trial

The much-delayed trial in the wrongful death case of Mallory Beach against disgraced former lawyer Alex Murdaugh and convenience store magnate Gregory Parker can finally proceed but no date has been set.

The S.C. Court of Appeals unanimously ruled on Dec. 22 that Murdaugh and Parker will be co-defendants in the case. Parker’s lawyers had asked for their cases to be tried separately.

The trial likely won’t begin until summer 2023 at the earliest, said the Beach’s family attorney Mark Tinsley.

Tinsley represents Renee Beach, who filed the lawsuit against Parker and Murdaugh. She is the mother of Beach, the 19-year-old woman killed in a nighttime boat crash in February 2019 in waters off Beaufort.

The trial is expected to determine who was at fault for Beach’s death and how much money, if any, should be paid to the Beach family.

Earlier this year, Judge Daniel Hall had hoped for a trial in October or November.

But plans for a fall trial were upset when attorneys for Parker, citing a “blitz” of adverse publicity surrounding Murdaugh, requested his case be tried separately from Murdaugh. The former lawyer faces a host of criminal financial theft charges, as well as two murder charges in the 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Hall first ruled that Parker could be tried separately from Murdaugh, but reversed himself after Tinsley asked him to reconsider his decision. In late October, Parker’s lawyers appealed to the Court of Appeals, asking that court to rule Parker and Murdaugh be tried separately.

Murdaugh is a defendant in the case because he allegedly often allowed his youngest son, Paul, use an ID that was not his own to buy alcohol, knowing his son would become reckless when driving a boat or vehicle, according to the Beach lawsuit.

Parker is a defendant because his store sold beer to Paul, who was 19 at the time. Paul bought the alcohol for himself and his friends, all underage, before a boat he was allegedly driving crashed into a bridge piling in Archer’s Creek, the Beach lawsuit alleges.

After the Court of Appeals ruling, Pankaj “P. K.” Shere, Parker’s lead attorney, said, “We are obviously disappointed in the decision, but ultimately, we look forward to presenting our case at trial and exonerating Tajeeha Cohen (the convenience store clerk who sold the alcohol) and Parker’s.”

A key element in Parker’s defense is the claim that Cohen sold Paul beer and hard seltzer the night of the boat rash and properly checked Paul’s identification.

The defense claims, however, that Parker’s didn’t give its clerks adequate training in checking identification cards and Cohen, who is not a defendant in the case, should have noticed that Paul was using the driver’s license of his older brother, Buster.

Buster is taller than Paul and doesn’t look exactly like Paul, the defense contends.

Other members of the Murdaugh family are named in the suit, including Paul and Maggie’s estate and Buster. Paul’s estate is named because he was the alleged reckless driver of the boat, and Maggie’s estate is named because she allegedly gave him a credit card to buy alcohol the night of the crash. Buster is named because he allegedly gave Paul his driver’s license so Paul could buy alcohol, the lawsuit says.

In a brief filed with the Court of Appeals, Tinsley asserted it was well-settled law that defendants cannot choose to have their own individual lawsuit when they are joined with other defendants in a civil case.

Tinsley said Tuesday the Beach trial won’t begin until after Murdaugh stands trial in Colleton County for the murders of his wife and son. That trial is slated to begin Jan. 23 and run at least three weeks.

Another factor in the trial delay, Tinsley added, is that House Speaker Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, is a member of Parker’s legal team and has requested the trial start date be deferred until summer, when the state Legislature is out of session.

State judges routinely put legal proceedings on hold when a lawyer for one party or another is a member of the General Assembly and the Legislature is in session.

A spokeswoman for Parker’s legal team agreed with Tinsley’s assessment that the trial likely wouldn’t begin until summer 2023.

Should a verdict and damages be rendered against multiple defendants, but only one can pay damages, a state legal doctrine known as joint and several liability comes into play, meaning the defendant with assets would be liable for the total amount of damages.

That means Parker, a millionaire, faces far more exposure in the Beach case than Murdaugh, whose few assets are being sought by multiple creditors.