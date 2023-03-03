Daily Briefing: A verdict in fewer than three hours

A South Carolina jury found disbarred attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh guilty of murder in the 2021 killings of his wife and son. Also in the news: A historic meeting between the U.S. and Russia and updates from the 2023 NFL Combine.

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert, Daily Briefing author. Happy Women's History Month. Here's a look at back at significant milestones for women in Congress.

Here's Friday's news.

Money, murder mystery

Former South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh will be sentenced by a judge Friday morning after a jury found him guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The minimum sentence for murder is 30 years in prison. The South Carolina Attorney General's Office is seeking life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The background: Murdaugh's wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, were found fatally shot near dog kennels at the family's home on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh admitted in court that he lied to investigators when he told them he was not at the kennels before finding their bodies.

👉 Keep reading: Here's our analysis on why Murdaugh took the stand, a read about the Murdaugh wives and what you should know about Netflix's three-part docuseries, "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal."

Story continues

South Carolina jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering son, wife in 2021

Ukraine denies attacking Russian civilians

A Ukrainian official on Thursday dismissed as "classic provocation" Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that about 50 Ukrainian terrorists attacked villages in the Bryansk region of western Russia. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a tweet that Russia "wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country." Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke briefly at the Group of 20 nations meeting in New Delhi on Thursday. The encounter marks the first time the two countries have met at a senior level since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, souring relations between Washington and Moscow. Read more

Go deeper: Blinken, Lavrov meet for first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The G-20 meeting of 19 nations and the European Union failed to release a statement that would have condemned Russia's war. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia and China were the two nations blocking a consensus.

More news to know now

🌤 What's the weather today? Check your local forecast here.

Ron DeSantis to make Iowa debut

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make his Iowa debut next week with stops in Davenport and Des Moines as he flirts with an expected presidential run later this year. Polling shows that DeSantis has risen as an early favorite in the Republican presidential primary race, particularly as a possible foil to former President Donald Trump, who announced a campaign late last year. This will be DeSantis's first visit to the first-in-the-nation caucus state. Read more

An emotional meeting ended with DeSantis' New College of Florida board abolishing its diversity office.

Biden wants more nursing home staff, but owners say they need more funding.

More politics: Biden's new cybersecurity strategy shifts the burden from people to Big Tech.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves as he speaks to police officers about protecting law and order at Prive catering hall on February 20, 2023 in the Staten Island borough of New York City.

Drag show restrictions, ban on gender-affirming care for minors signed into Tennessee law

Tennessee became the latest state to totally ban gender-affirming health care for transgender youth after Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill prohibiting surgeries and hormone treatments. Lee also signed the first law of its kind in the country that advocates fear severely restricts drag performances on public property, with language prohibiting "adult-oriented" entertainment harmful to children, including by "male and female impersonators." The legislation was filed after a flurry of controversies over drag shows across the state. Read more

Advocates who oppose the bill that restricts where certain drag shows could take place march from a rally outside of the Tennessee Capitol in Nashville on Feb. 14, 2023 to the Cordell Hull legislative building.

Just for subscribers:

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here.

New movies this week

This weekend, Michael B. Jordan is back for another "Creed" film in the long-running "Rocky" boxing franchise – directing this time and starring opposite Jonathan Majors – while Jason Statham reteams with his frequent collaborator, action director Guy Ritchie, for a globetrotting spy comedy with Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett and Hugh Grant. Here's a guide to new movies that will satisfy every cinematic taste.

Angela Bassett is long overdue for an Oscar. Her advice? ''Just hang in there, girl.''

Time announced its 2023 Women of the Year: Quinta Brunson, Cate Blanchett, more honored.

TV Review: Riley Keough can sing, but ''Daisy Jones & the Six'' is a featherweight flop.

Boxing champ Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan, right) faces a new threat from Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), a former childhood friend just out of jail, in "Creed III."

📷 Photo of the day: 2023 NFL scouting combine 📷

Workouts at the NFL scouting combine officially began Thursday in Indianapolis, Indiana, with defensive linemen and linebackers taking the field for drills and testing. Who will create the biggest buzz this year? Click here to read live updates on players' performances and click here for more photos from the drills in Indy.

Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe runs the 40-yard dash. Pappoe had the fastest time among linebackers at 4.39 seconds.

One more thing

Puerto Rican rapper Ivy Queen was honored with the Icon Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music awards.

Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here. Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com or follow along with her musings on Twitter. Support journalism like this – subscribe to USA TODAY here.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Murdaugh trial, Russia, Ukraine, DeSantis, NFL Combine: Daily Briefing