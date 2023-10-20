Murdaugh family home goes on sale for $1.95 million: Photos show Moselle Estate House

The expansive Murdaugh family estate is back on the market, just a few months after it sold for $3.9 million.

However, not all 1,700 acres of it, including the kennels where lawyer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh killed his wife and younger son, is on sale.

A 4-bedroom home on Moselle, the South Carolina estate where the Murdaughs lived prior to the tragedy, has gone on sale for $1.95 million. The home, which served as the primary Murdaugh residence, the Moselle Estate House, is located on only 21 acres of land, according to listing agent Crosby Land Company.

'Unique property'

Located approximately 70 miles from Charleston, the Moselle Estate House is private and secluded, surrounded by upland open fields and a mature old growth hardwood forest, the home's listing notes.

Crosby describes the listing as a "unique property" that could serve as a "a family residence or compound" or allow new buyers to engage in "equestrian pursuits, [a] hobby farm, or just a weekend retreat destination."

"The 4 bedroom / 4.5 bathroom residence is a sprawling 5,275 square foot home that exudes character, charm, and high-end finishes," says Crosby in a property listing.

The Moselle house, which stands out in its surrounding with a white outlook, is characterized by front and back porches. Custom built in 2011, it also boasts mahogany doors, heart pine floors, a grand staircase, a chef's kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and granite countertops, a billiards room and custom gun cabinets.

'No open houses'

Given its history, the property is bound to attract a lot of curiosity, but the Crosby Land Company explicitly states that all potential buyers must be pre-approved for purchase before visiting the home for a showing.

Broker Todd Crosby told The Daily Beast that though the house's notoriety may complicate the sale, his office is ensuring that all potential buyers are vetted “pretty hard” to make sure they are serious buyers and not just “being nosy.”

“I don’t care what the buyer’s deal is with the house,” Crosby told the media outlet. “Murders happen in houses all the time. I just want to make sure the buyers we bring to the house can cut the check and don’t just want to see the house for fun.”

The 1,700 acres family estate was purchased by James A. Ayer and Jeffrey L. Godley in March, according to the Greenville News, part of the USA TODAY Network. The proceeds of the sale were divided between several parties including the Murdaugh family's surviving son, Buster, Murdaugh's younger brother John Marvin Murdaugh, and victims of a 2019 boat crash involving Paul, among others.

Murdaugh trial

Alex Murdaugh was convicted in March of killing his wife Maggie Murdaugh and son Paul near the family dog kennels, about a quarter mile from the house on June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh was convicted of two counts of murder during a six-week trial in Walterboro, South Carolina. The trial concluded on March 3, 2023, with Judge Clifton Newman sentencing him to two life sentences.

However, Murdaugh's defense team petitioned for a new trial in September, alleging Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill of inappropriate communications with jurors, denying their client a fair trial. The lawyers contend Hill's communications may have helped remove jurors sympathetic Murdaugh and swayed others.

The petition was approved on Tuesday. The South Carolina Court of Appeals stayed Murdaugh's murder convictions and twin life sentences, putting the outcome of that case on hold until a lower court hears Murdaugh's request for a fresh trial.

