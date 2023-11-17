Murdaugh admits committing state financial crimes. Here are details of his plea deal

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh on Friday afternoon pled guilty to a series of financial crimes he committed over more than 10 years in numerous South Carolina Lowcountry counties.

The plea was a “negotiated plea,” means that the prosecutors and defense lawyers agreed Friday on not only the set of charges to which Murdaugh would plead guilty, but also the length of prison time he would serve — 27 years with possibility of parole after serving 85 percent of the sentence.

Prosecutor Creighton Waters said the plea deal — involving more than a dozen of the approximately 100 financial crimes Murdaugh is charged with — is intended to bring some finality to the financial crimes and ensure that Murdaugh gets a long sentence in prison for those crimes.

Crimes to which Murdaugh pled guilty Friday included money laundering, tax evasion, breach of trust and conspiracy in various counties that took place in Orangeburg, Beaufort, Hampton, Allendale and other counties.

Waters asked Judge Clifton Newman to delay sentencing until an unscheduled date when Murdaugh’s numerous victims could be present.

Murdaugh also will agree under the plea agreement to waive any appeals, Waters said.

Murdaugh admits that he owes restitution, but “the exact” amount is to be set at a later date.

Sentencing for the crimes Murdaugh pleaded guilty to will be delayed until a later date.

A Nov. 27 trial for Murdaugh’s financial crimes was to focus on a set of charges involving the 2018-2019 theft of $4 million in inheritance insurance proceeds generated from the death of longtime Murdaugh family housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. She died in February 2018 in a fall at the Murdaughs’ house, and Murdaugh has pled guilty in federal court to concocting a scheme to divert the money from Satterfield’s heirs to his own pocket.

Murdaugh, 55, a disbarred lawyer who is serving two consecutive life sentences for the 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul, was in court Friday with his main lawyers, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin.

Issues in play before Friday’s hearing began were a possible change of venue or delay in the Nov. 27 trial’s start — both defense motions urging court to heed the negative effects of saturation negative publicity on any jury — as well as the possible recusal of Judge Clifton Newman.

Murdaugh’s financial crimes have played a key role in the intertwining of numerous transgrassions and social dynamics in what has become known as the Murdaugh saga, a running drama that involves murder, legal corruption, family dysfunction and the fall of a political and law enforcement dynasty.

In fact, nearly a year before Murdaugh was charged with the murders of his wife and son in July 2022, the S.C. Attorney General’s office began a months-long rolling out of financial crimes indictments that eventually charged Murdaugh with more than $8 million in embezzzlements, money laundering, computer theft and other fraud.

In September, Murdaugh pleaded guilty in federal court to basically the same 10-plus year series of financial crimes that a state grand jury has charged him with. Murdaugh has yet to be sentenced for those federal crimes, which include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud; bank fraud; wire fraud; and money laundering.

Two Murdaugh accomplices — disbarred lawyer Cory Fleming and former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte — are already serving sentences in federal prison for their roles in his financial crimes.

