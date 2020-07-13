Murchison Minerals Announces Commencement Of 2020 Summer Exploration at Brabant Lake, Saskatchewan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2020 / Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (MUR.V) is pleased to announce the commencement of its summer exploration program at the Brabant Lake project located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The program will focus on prospecting newly identified airborne electromagnetic (EM) anomalies from the most recent 2020 winter VTEM geophysical survey.

Much of the newly identified conductors are in the south of the project area on the claims acquired in February 2020 and are on strike with the Brabant-McKenzie VMS Deposit. Field crews will be utilizing GDD Instrumentation Inc.'s "Beep Mat" technology to locate exposed or shallowly buried conductors on surface. This program is similar to the prospecting conducted by Murchison during the summer of 2019, which successfully located multiple new mineralized showings.

The program will also focus on prospecting multiple newly identified conductors east of the new copper-zinc-silver mineralization discovered at Main Lake at the end of the 2020 winter drilling program. This discovery is significant as it is the first substantial copper-zinc mineralization identified in drill core in the project area outside of the Brabant-McKenzie VMS Deposit. This area remains extremely prospective and the Company plans to continue advancing this new discovery.

About the Brabant Lake Project

The Brabant Lake project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately three kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 565 square kilometres, which cover approximately 57 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

QP

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed by John Shmyr, P. Geo., and Andrew Masurat, P. Geo., qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Shmyr and Mr. Masurat are independent consultants to Murchison and the Brabant Lake project.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (MUR.V)

Murchison is a Canadian‐based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant‐McKenzie zinc‐copper‐silver deposit and surrounding land package in north‐central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel‐copper‐cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 67.0 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com. For further information, please contact:

Jean‐Charles (JC) Potvin, President and CEO

jcpotvin@murchisonminerals.com

Erik H Martin, CFO

Tel: (416) 350‐3776

info@murchisonminerals.com

Forward‐Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward‐looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward‐looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward‐looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

