Murals with a message are a new part of this popular Kansas City riverfront walking trail
Zachary Linhares
·2 min read
The view along the Riverfront Heritage Trail that follows the Missouri River through Berkley Riverfront and continues past River Market to points west is getting a little brighter.
Port KC, the local government entity that maintains the trail, commissioned local and national muralists to paint the beige concrete wall that once served as a blank canvas for vandals after spending tens of thousands of dollars to remove crude spray paintings along the trail. The wall separates the trail from a nearby rail line.
“Not only will it be educational and inspirational, I think that even when it’s a gloomy winter day, there’s going to be something beautiful and colorful to brighten your day,” Meredith Hoenes, Director of Communications for Port KC, said.
The new mural series project will span multiple years with hopes to cover the entirety of the Riverfront Heritage Trail with vibrant art. The first phase of artists are all women who were hired to create pieces that reflect the environment surrounding them.
Murals completed for the first phase of the project are located near the base of the Town of Kansas Bridge which can be accessed near West Second Street and Main Street in the River Market area.
“This first phase is the message of women, empowerment, and feminism,” Hoenes said. “I think our artists have done a beautiful job at bringing that to light.”
For Kansas City based artist Felicia Koloc, her mural reflects the nature along the trail and the importance of free community spaces.
“It seems to be like the basic reason we exist is to be together as a community and have spaces where you can interact with people,” Koloc said. “Art, historically, always has done a good job of bringing people together.”
The first phase of the murals will finish this weekend and leave trail goers with a colorful wall of inspiration.
“We will be looking for artists very soon and get that planning underway so that this can happen next year,” Hoenes said. “I hope everyone finds it pleasant, we’re so excited to have it.”
On Monday, the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong and her escorts exited the South China Sea south of Taiwan out into the Western Pacific. Eight more People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships sortied past Taiwan to the north, via the Miyako Strait. Altogether the Taiwanese government counted 20 Chinese warships in the waters around it on Tuesday, and many of these are moving to join up with the Shandong group as this article is written.