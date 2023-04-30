Mural shown at site of disabled parking space row

The mural was previously displayed in the Cardiff Museum as part of its 'Protest' exhibition

A mural created by the 'Scottish Banksy' is being shown on the site of the dispute that inspired the piece.

The Rebel Bear's artwork depicts Cerys Gemma, a disabled woman who is trying to overturn parking charges for using disabled spaces outside her flat in Grangetown, Cardiff.

It first appeared on Ferry Road in July 2020 and will now be shown at Blackwater Gallery at Prospect Place.

Ms Gemma said the move was a "powerful" statement.

Like Banksy, the Rebel Bear's identity is a mystery. They reportedly paint while dressed in a bear costume.

Ms Gemma has been given parking fines of more than £1,000

The mural, which the artist said was inspired by Ms Gemma, shows her sitting in a wheelchair which has been clamped.

Not long after it appeared on hoardings on Ferry Road, it was taken down by Cardiff Council to prevent it being vandalised.

Blackwater Gallery worked with the council and Ms Gemma to secure the piece and will now show it until 2 June 2023 on the same site where Ms Gemma was originally fined.

"The Blackwater Gallery has been incredible. I feel so supported by them," Ms Gemma said.

"I think the power of them being situated on Prospect Place speaks louder than words.

"I hope it continues to help raise awareness that the systems that discriminate against and disempower disabled people need to change."

Ms Gemma said the artwork had been a "huge encouragement" in helping her get through the dispute, adding she felt "helpless" before the mural was created.

Ms Gemma said she could not use the space allocated to her flat as there was not enough room for her to get in and out of her car

Ms Gemma has been given parking fines of more than £1,000 by New Generation Parking Management.

The Rebel Bear confirmed the artwork was in support of Ms Gemma and called it "another example of overly bureaucratic money-grabbing" by institutions of authority in an Instagram post.

"When that happened, it was like 'oh my gosh, this person all the way up in Scotland has heard and has done something," Ms Gemma said. "I was very moved by it."

Blackwater Gallery owner Jamie Aherne said: "When we were contacted by our local councillor telling us of Cerys' plight, we jumped at the opportunity to support this campaign. We are incredibly thankful to The Rebel Bear for allowing us to display this important work."

Grangetown councillor Sara Robinson supported Ms Gemma in her dispute and led the campaign to preserve the artwork.

"Cerys is brave and resilient, and it's been a privilege to be part of a dispute that I believe she should never have faced," she said.