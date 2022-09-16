Mural project at Wescast Community Complex moves forward

WINGHAM – A mural project funded by Huron County got the nod from North Huron council to move forward in the process, telling the two groups who submitted expressions of interest to collaborate with staff to create a final concept design.

Both the Wingham BIA and Wingham Community Connectors are interested in being involved in the design and implementation of the mural.

“It is our intent to work closely with and draw upon the advice and expertise of our local community groups to ensure we capture the true spirit of community with this mural project,” the Wingham BIA said in their submission. “A few ideas that come to mind for the mural project are focusing around our rich history of industry, agriculture, and music. Also focusing on key words like accessibility, community, connected, [and] music.”

Denise Lockie, community engagement coordinator, stated in her report, “Council will be provided the opportunity to review and choose the final drawing before the artwork commences. Prior to the final drawing being approved, the Community Engagement Coordinator, together with the lead committee, will also facilitate a public consultation process to ensure no concerns are identified.”

First mural complete in Bayfield

A press release from Huron County on Sept. 7 announced the first of up to six murals of the 2022 Huron County Mural Project is now complete. The mural, designed and installed by artist Meaghan Claire Kehoe, can be viewed at the Bayfield arena, on the wall facing Jane Street.

Huron residents are invited to the unveiling ceremony on Sept. 13 from 5-6 p.m. at 4 Jane St., Bayfield.

In the release, Economic Development Officer Rick Sickinger acknowledged the Bayfield Centre for the Arts for their hard work and dedication in “spearheading the mural project on the ground in Bayfield.”

“Working with the economic development team, and the representatives from the other five communities commissioning murals has been a great experience.” said Leslee Squirrell, president of the Bayfield Centre for the Arts and member of the local selection committee. “We hope that with Bayfield’s mural now underway, it will help to generate more interest and excitement for the other communities participating in the mural project as well as for the upcoming Public Art Trail.”

The County of Huron will commission up to six artists to paint murals as part of the Huron County Mural Project. This creative project aims to enhance the cultural vibrancy of Huron County’s communities and support ongoing tourism recovery in the county through public art. Additional murals are planned to be installed in Clinton, Exeter, Goderich, Seaforth, and Wingham.

The finished murals will become part of a public art trail across Huron County and are expected to remain in place for approximately 10 – 15 years.

To learn more about the Huron County Mural Project and to view progress photos of the works, visit: connectedcountyofhuron.ca/huron-county-mural-project.

Cory Bilyea, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wingham Advance Times