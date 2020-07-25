The Muppets share their top tips for Zoom etiquette

The Muppets have shared their tips for video conferencing etiquette, as people continue to work from home.

The famous characters have reunited for a new series on Disney+, Muppets Now, which sees them all working remotely.

Scooter told the PA news agency: “I’m missing my friends but we get to see each other on Zoom all the time and I’m busy so it helps to stay busy.

“I’m pretty good with knowing when I’m muted, knowing when I’m not muted. I kind of know how to navigate the whole thing. I’m pretty good at it.

“What I’ve discovered is sometimes when you don’t want to answer a question, to pretend like you’ve frozen, so in the middle of talking you just (freeze).

“I can hold it pretty long, I’m pretty good, I don’t blink.”

Gonzo added: “First of all you don’t have to wear pants, that’s a given.

“Another thing that makes it nice, that you don’t have to fly, so that is easy, you just stay in your home alone. I’m in a very comfortable caravan.

“No pants, there’s stuff all over the floor. It’s such a mess in here.”

And they say they hope their show brings some joy to children around the world during a difficult time.

Scooter said: “It’s the Muppets doing what we do best, it’s silliness, it’s a little bit of chaos, but there is a lot of heart to it, so I think it’s going to be a nice thing for about now, I’m excited to get it out there.”

Gonzo added: “That is what I live for, bringing joy to people that is all we do.”

Muppets Now will launch on Disney+ on July 31.