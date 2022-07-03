‘The Muppets Mayhem’ Crew Involved In Accident During Filming Of Disney+ Series

Nellie Andreeva
·2 min read

EXCLUSIVE: There was an accident on the set of Disney+’s upcoming comedy series Muppet Mayhem late Friday night when a crew truck crashed into a tree on the edge of a cliff near Griffith Observatory, sources tell Deadline. We hear noone was hurt but the time of the accident, around 11:30 PM, is likely to raise again Hollywood’s decades-long issue of long hours on set. According to sources, Muppet Mayhem has been filming for a few weeks consisting of long days.

Location shoots are permitted by FilmLA. The non-profit agency is supposed to be notified of all incidents that occur during exterior production on city streets or venues such as Griffith Park. FilmLA did not respond to request for comment from Deadline.

Developed and written by The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Muppets veteran Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes, the series follows The Electric Mayhem Band as they go on an epic musical journey to finally record their first studio album.

Nora (Lilly Singh), a driven junior A&R executive, is tasked with managing and wrangling the mayhem that is The Electric Mayhem Band. With her help, the old-school Muppet band comes face to face with the current-day music scene as they try to go platinum.

The Electric Mayhem Band consists of Dr. Teeth (Barretta) on vocals and keyboards, Animal  (Eric Jacobson) on drums, Floyd Pepper (Matt Vogel) on vocals and bass, Janice (David Rudman) on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot (Dave Goelz) on saxophone, and Lips (Peter Linz) on trumpet.

Goldberg, Barretta, Michael Bostick and Kris Eber executive produce; Yorkes is a co-executive producer. The Muppets Studio’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter are also executive producers.

