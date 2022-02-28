Muppets flat for sale: warehouse flat is in former studio where Muppets Christmas Carol and Babe were made

(Frank Harris)

A Camden flat in a building that once housed Muppets creator Jim Henson’s puppet workshop is on sale for £1.75m.

Nicknamed “The Henson”, the former studio of the Muppets creator overlooks the Regents Canal and was converted into 46 apartments in 2010.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the industrial-style apartment offers 1,400sq ft of space, with an additional 317sq ft of outside space on its large balcony.

Exposed brick and sleek kitchen units gives this Oval Road flat a contemporary feel, while the living room has a warmer design, with textured gold wallpaper and a large double window that provides lots of light.

A mirrored wall in a further reception area gives the impression of yet more space.

The master bedroom has double doors leading out onto the private balcony, a separate dressing room and an en-suite bathroom, with hot-tub style bath. The other two bedrooms also lead out onto the balcony.

William Gladstone-New, Manager of Frank Harris, said: “Sesame Street and its iconic characters are beloved by people of all ages.

“This apartment offers buyers a rare chance to purchase a piece of cinematic history, where some of the most famous fantasy films and Muppets shows were made.”

“The Henson has been designed to an exceptional standard and has a 24-hour concierge service for residents.

“Located in the heart of the ultra-cool borough of Camden, the property lies just a few minutes’ walk from Camden Town Tube Station as well as the fashionable shops and cafes of Primrose Hill.”

The current owners have lived in the property for 11 years and, though the flat would be suitable for a family, says Gladstone-New, it would best suit a young couple.

He added: “Given Camden’s vibrant neighbourhood, I imagine it will be snapped up by a couple of young professionals.”

“At the moment, this apartment is the only one available in the Henson building. It’s one of the larger flats in the development with a lovely south-facing terrace that overlooks the canal.”

The Creature Shop moved into the warehouse in the Nineties, after Henson’s death.

Jim’s son Brian took over the running of the business and work included major projects including The Muppets Christmas Carol, Muppets Treasure Island and Babe, but the studio closed its Camden branch in 2005.

A penthouse in the building was previously on the market for £5.5m in 2018.

The flat is for sale through Frank Harris, for £1.75m.