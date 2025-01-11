Munster come out on top in old-school arm wrestle against Saracens

John Hodnett scored the crucial try for Munster that put daylight between the two sides - Getty Images/Seb Daly

Munster 17 Saracens 12

The free-flowing Premiership has been criticised, at times, for not providing suitable preparation for the international game. The same cannot be said of the arm wrestle at Thomond Park in which Munster edged out Saracens at Thomond Park.

Mark McCall selected a strong Saracens side to travel to Limerick in a refreshing contrast to the decisions made by many teams in the current iteration of the Champions Cup.

The north London side started well, with Alex Lozowski slotting two penalties to put Saracens 6-0 in front before Ireland fly-half Jack Crowley responded with one of his own.

At half-time the score was 6-3 to the visitors despite enterprise and endeavour from both in a physical first period.

An impressive long-range penalty from Elliot Daly extended Saracens’ lead after the break and provided a timely reminder of his rare skill set ahead of Steve Borthwick naming his Six Nations squad on Tuesday.

Crowley, who will be vying with Leinster’s Sam Prendergast for the Irish 10 jersey, missed a chance to reduce the deficit.

But Munster soon made Saracens pay with two tries in quick succession. First, Dian Bleuler powered over from close range after a Gavin Coombes break, with Crowley converting.

A big moment as the first try of the game sees Munster get their noses in front! 🔴



Dian Bleuler gets over after a powerful burst from Gavin Coombes 💥#InvestecChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/01GOp2B0SV — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 11, 2025

John Hodnett then dotted down following a Crowley cross-field kick that Shane Daly put back inside. Crowley once again added the extras, taking Munster’s lead to eight.

Saracens got themselves back within a score thanks to another Lozowski penalty with just over 10 minutes to go.

Pressure was applied first with Saracens driving deep into Munster territory but some outstanding maul defence by Tadhg Beirne put an end to that.

A further attack saw Liam Williams fail to gather a pass on the wing, prompting universal hands-on-heads from the Saracens coaching staff.

The visitors could not take another promising line-out cleanly to add to Saracens’ sense of frustration.

Saracens remain in contention to secure a home last-16 tie after taking a losing bonus-point, however, to add to their two wins in the opening two rounds, with Munster set to join them in the knockouts after a victory vital for their competition hopes.

“The fight at the end from the boys comes from the 16th man of everyone here in the stadium,” said Munster captain Beirne after the old-school contest.“Tactically we got it spot on. Credit to the coaches and fair play to the boys for sticking in and getting over the line.”

Stormers 40 Sale Sharks 0

Sale hammered by Stormers

Sale’s hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the Champions Cup suffered a major blow after they were thrashed 40-0 by Stormers in Cape Town.

South Africa fly-half Manie Libbok scored 13 points as the hosts, who had failed to pick up a point in their first two games, roared to a bonus-point win and replaced their opponents in the final qualifying spot in Pool 4.

Sale coped well enough in the opening quarter but JD Schickerling opened the scoring before Libbok burst clear to extend the home side’s lead.

The visitors were guilty of missed chances as Stormers pushed further in front with tries from Sti Sithole and Warrick Gelant to secure the potentially crucial bonus point.

As the English team’s challenge fell away, Paul de Wet scored the home side’s fifth try and Andre-Hugo Venter wrapped up victory, leaving Sale with all to play for in their final home game against Toulon.

Tries from Emmanuel Meafou and Blair Kinghorn helped Toulouse to maintain their unbeaten record at the top of Group 1 with a 20-8 win over Sharks in Durban.