Munroe Bergdorf is writing a trans manifesto

Monroe Bergdorf's first book, a manifesto on gender, has received a landmark six-figure deal after a bidding war between 11 publishers.

Transitional will explore the six different facets of human experience - adolescence, sexuality, gender, relationships, identity and race.

The book will also detail Bergdorf’s own experiences, including her childhood in a mixed-race family, attending an all-boys school and starting her transition at 24 years old.

“I envisaged the book as a manifesto for how I see society changing for the better, bringing us all closer together,” she told the Guardian.

“The trans experience is thought of by a lot of people as this far-off idea that isn’t relatable. I wanted to drive home the fact that we all transition in one way or another.

“None of us stays the same. We’re all on a journey, and a transition with regards to gender is just one of many we all experience as human beings."

The book will delve into the worldwide history of gender, including Polynesian, Indian and Native American cultures that recognised more than two genders before the colonial era, according to The Guardian.

“I’ve gone into the depths of where gender came from, because it hasn’t always existed in [the way] we think about gender today,” she explains.

“What it’s like to be a cisgender woman today is not what it was in the Middle Ages, or the 1950s, or even the 1980s.”

Her book will touch on discussions around gender and sexuality today, as “even though it looks like we’re living in a progressive society, how progressive is it when we’re still fighting against conversion therapy, and Boris Johnson is trying to wind back trans rights?” she asks.

Transitional will be published by Bloomsbury in 2021.

