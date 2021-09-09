Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat Are TV’s New Couple? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Co-Stars in Love, and the 9 Years of Age Difference Has No Say in It!

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer and Raj Anandkat aka Tapu are reportedly dating. A source known to ETimes reported that Munmum and Raj are together, and all the cast members of TMKOC are well informed about their relationship. "Their respective families too are not in the dark," added the ETimes source.

However, Raj is 24 years old and Munmum is 9 years older than him. The source further said, "Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other. The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date."

