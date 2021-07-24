Munmun Dutta Quits 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'? Producers React

Producers of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have assured fans that Munmun Dutta hasn't quit the show. Rumours about the actor's exit were doing the rounds after she was called out on social media for her casteist remarks.

Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd, the producer of the show, have called the rumours 'incorrect'. Speaking to a leading daily they said, "Munmun Dutta is still a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She will continue playing the role of Babita ji. Rumours about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect".

Munmun had issued an apology after being called out, blaming the language barrier for not understanding the word. "This is in reference to a video that I posted where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings," she wrote in her apology.

She continued, "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation."

A number of FIRs were filed against the actor in this regard. However, the Supreme Court put a stay on them.

