Municipality of Qikiqtarjuaq faces 5 charges under Nunavut Safety Act

The Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission of the N.W.T. and Nunavut has filed multiple charges against the municipality of Qikiqtarjuaq in the Nunavut Court of Justice under the Nunavut Safety Act.

In a news release sent on Friday, the commission said as of May 1 the municipality is charged with five counts of alleged offences that violate the territory's Safety Act and "occupational health and safety regulations."

The charges include:

Operating an aerial device lifting unit in violation of a stop use order.

Operating an aerial device lifting unit which "had not been maintained and inspected by competent individuals."

Operating an aerial device lifting unit which did not have a record attached to the operator's station "indicating the required maintenance had been carried out in accordance with the manufacturer's specifications."

Failing to sufficiently "train workers in the selection, care, and use" of protection equipment before using.

Failing to make sure that all compressed gas cylinders are used, stored, and maintained in a way that protects the item from damage.

The release states that the charges stem from May 15 and May 16 of last year, during an inspection of a municipality worksite.

The first court appearance in relation to these charges is scheduled in Qikiqtarjuaq docket court for Oct. 7.

"The WSCC reminds all employers that their legislated worksite responsibilities include ensuring all workers and supervisors receive training, instruction and supervision necessary to ensure the safety of workers and the worksite," said the release.

The release adds that machinery used at the site must have sufficient safety measures in place "to prevent incident and injury."