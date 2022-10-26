Municipality Finance issues three series of notes and a tap to a benchmark under its MTN programme

Municipality Finance Plc
·2 min read
Municipality Finance Plc
Municipality Finance Plc

Municipality Finance Plc
Stock exchange release
26 October 2022 at 10:00 am (EEST)

Municipality Finance issues three series of notes and a tap to a benchmark under its MTN programme

On 27 October 2022 Municipality Finance Plc issues 150 million USD notes, RON 102,5 notes and RON 103,5 notes as well as a new tranche in an amount of EUR 150 million to an existing benchmark issued on 21 April 2021. The notes are issued under MuniFin’s EUR 45 billion programme for the issuance of debt instruments. The offering circular, the supplemental offering circular and the final terms of the notes are available in English on the company's website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations.

MuniFin has applied the notes to be admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. The public trading is expected to commence on 27 October 2022. The existing benchmark and all notes fungible with the existing benchmark are admitted to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

USD 150 million notes

The maturity date of the notes is 27 October 2025. MuniFin has a right, but no obligation, to redeem the notes early on 27 October 2023 and 27 October 2024. The notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.0% per annum.

Natixis acts as the Dealer for the issue of the notes.

RON 102.5 million notes

The maturity date of the notes is 27 October 2023 and the notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 8.58% per annum.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG acts as the Dealer for the issue of the notes.

RON 103.5 million notes

The maturity date of the notes is 27 October 2023 and the notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 8.7% per annum.

Societe Generale acts as the Dealer for the issue of the notes.

EUR 150 million tap

With the new tranche, the aggregate nominal amount of the benchmark is EUR 1 billion. The maturity date of the benchmark is 21 April 2028. The benchmark bears interest at fixed rate of 0.0% per annum.

TD Global Finance Unlimited Company acts as the Dealer for the issue of the new tranche.

MuniFin acquires funding in several different currencies. Most of the funding is acquired in euros and US dollars. The company hedges its currency related risks in accordance with its risk management principles.

MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC

Further information:

Joakim Holmström
Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Sustainability
tel. +358 50 444 3638

MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of Finland’s largest credit institutions. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. MuniFin Group also includes the subsidiary company, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. The Group’s balance sheet totals close to EUR 47.5 billion.

MuniFin builds a better and more sustainable future with its customers. MuniFin’s customers include Finnish municipalities, joint municipal authorities, municipally–controlled entities, wellbeing services counties, as well as non-profit housing organisations. Lending is used for environmentally and socially responsible investment targets such as public transportation, sustainable buildings, hospitals and healthcare centres, schools and day care centres, and homes for people with special needs.

MuniFin’s customers are domestic but the company operates in a completely global business environment. The company is an active Finnish bond issuer in international capital markets and the first Finnish green and social bond issuer. The funding is exclusively guaranteed by the Municipal Guarantee Board.

Read more: www.munifin.fi

Important Information

The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or into any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This communication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.


  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

