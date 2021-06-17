As municipalities mull voting by mail, two mayors weigh in

Municipalities across the province have the option of adopting a voting-by-mail option this fall. (Josee Basque/Radio-Canada - image credit)

With elections slated for Sept. 28, some Newfoundland and Labrador municipalities are still deciding whether to adopt a voting by mail option for the fall — with two mayors taking opposite approaches.

Speaking to Newfoundland Morning, the mayors of Corner Brook and Grand Falls-Windsor weighed in.

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning that the city decided to allow mail-in voting in because of pandemic concerns, especially given the problems with the provincial election earlier this year, when a COVID-19 outbreak prompted officials to cancel in-person voting the day before polls were set to open.

The event served as a cautionary tale for the City of Corner Brook.

"We wanted to give voters as many options as we could to get to the polls," said Parsons.

CBC

Down to the wire

But Grand Falls-Windsor Mayor Barry Manuel said his town decided to forgo mail-in voting this fall because of logistical difficulties

The planning required, he says, would have proven too tall a task.

"You [have] to make sure it's done right," he said. "I mean, we're talking about voting here."

Colleen Connors/CBC

Section 54 of the Municipal Elections Act requires councils that want to allow mail-in ballots to establish their own regulations and submit them at least two months ahead of the election.

But before councils can even vote on it, they must obtain approval for mail-in ballots from the municipal affairs minister.

This requirement is waived for the province's three city councils, in St. John's, Mount Pearl and Corner Brook.

Manuel says the time required to arrange logistics, organize balloting, and inform the public, just wasn't there.

He was also concerned that some mail-in voters would have to cast their ballots before they had a chance to attend a candidate forum.

"We just thought that, you know, [there] could be confusion here. It could get chaotic," he said.

Manuel said he recognizes the appeal of both mail-in and online voting, and those options will considered for future elections.

Story continues

With the province's COVID-19 caseload going down, he said, he's less concerned about the possibility of in-person voting being impacted by another outbreak.

"We felt at the end of September, which is another three months away, the possibility of having safer, accessible options for people to vote traditionally [is] easier to do," he said.

Hoping for a higher turnout

Parsons said he hopes mail-in voting will increase turnout, which he said is currently "terrible."

"We get somewhere between 40 and 50 per cent turnout in these elections," he said.

Though implementing voting by mail "definitely had its challenges," Parsons said, the ability to provide citizens another avenue to exercise their democratic duty is worth any headaches.

"You can still do your advance vote. You can still do your proxy vote. [There'll] still be multiple polling options on election day. So, you know, it'll hopefully give people another way to cast [their] ballot."

Asked whether he's ready for a potential flood of votes, Parsons says he is, after a few regulatory concerns are ironed out.

"We'll be ready to go."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador