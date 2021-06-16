Municipal elections on November 7 in pandemic times - Beaconsfield prepares the ground for strong participation and approves voting by mail for electors 70 years and older

BEACONSFIELD, QC, June 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In order to ensure maximum participation, safety and accessibility at the upcoming municipal elections, the Mayor of Beaconsfield, Georges Bourelle, announces three modifications to the voting process for the November 7 poll, including the right to vote by mail for electors 70 years and older.

City of Beaconsfield Logo (CNW Group/City of Beaconsfield)

"It is crucial and fundamental in a democracy to enable citizen participation that is as broad and easily attainable as possible, within the boundaries of a rigorous legal framework, thereby guaranteeing a fair representation of the population's will in the election results despite the logistic challenges and the constraints of the pandemic," explains Mayor Bourelle.

In this context, the members of Municipal Council adopted at their regular meeting on June 14 three measures to ensure maximum participation at the municipal elections on November 7.

In addition to the option to vote by mail for electors 70 years and older, the number of polling days has more than doubled from two days to five. There will be two days of advance polls instead of one, on Saturday and Sunday, October 30 and 31. Two voting days will be added; the polling station will be located at the Returning Officer's office on Monday and Tuesday, November 1 and 2. As usual, the poll will take place on the first Sunday in November which falls on the seventh of November this year. On all five days, the polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Electors 70 years and older wishing to exercise their right to vote by mail may now apply by calling 514 428-4400, extension 4429, or by email at elections@beaconsfield.ca. Duly registered persons will receive their ballot papers by mail between October 4 and 28. The ballot papers must be received at the office of the Returning Officer by Friday, November 5, 4:30 p.m.

These modifications to the electoral process are authorized by the Government of Québec under Draft Bill 85. At the last municipal elections, 14,290 qualified voters were registered in Beaconsfield.

Story continues

The City intends to issue more election-related communications by fall to remind voters of these new electoral provisions and the procedures to be followed for participation.

SOURCE City of Beaconsfield

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2021/16/c2778.html