Municipal election 2022: Incumbents return to leadership roles

Municipal election night was kind to incumbents across the Valley Voice readership area. Voters on October 15 returned the mayors of Kaslo, New Denver and Slocan to power after they faced challengers. And for the most part, incumbent councillors were re-elected as well, with a couple of exceptions.

The hardest-fought race might have been in New Denver, where 99.5% of all eligible voters – all but two people – cast a ballot in the election. The community has been divided over a pump track being built in an off-leash dog area, and it appears the issue brought nearly every possible voter out to have their say. Incumbent Mayor Leonard Casley defeated his challenger, Heather Fox, by a vote of 250-162. Two incumbents were returned (Colin Moss and John Fyke), and Danika Hammond and Casey Law were voted to council after campaigning together as ‘the next generation.’ Incumbent Vern Gustafson was the odd man out in the five-person race for four council seats.

Though it didn’t have the same voter turnout (55.1%), Slocan was the next big race to watch on election night. Incumbent Mayor Jessica Lunn defeated rival Dave Frederickson by 22 votes, 94-72. Long-serving councillor Madeleine Perriere was the only sitting councillor returned to office. Jordan Knott and Joanna van Bynen were voted in, but there was a tie for the fourth seat between incumbent Ezra Buller and Nicol Berinstein. The result of the judicial recount was not available at press time.

It was a bit more of a cakewalk for the third mayor in the region facing a challenger. Kaslo’s Suzan Hewat handily defeated councillor Henry Van Mill, tripling the vote against him 412-130 for the position. The two incumbent councillors running – Molly Leathwood and Rob Lang – were returned to office, though not in the top position. That went to new councillor Erika Bird, who received more than 87% of the popular vote. About 61.5% of Kaslo residents showed up to cast a ballot.

Incumbent councillors did pretty well in communities where the mayor was acclaimed as well.

In Silverton, three of the four incumbent councillors were returned to office, with only Arlene Yofonoff being replaced by first-time candidate Margaret Scaia. Over 64% of voters came out to the polls in BC’s smallest municipality.

Only one incumbent was running in Nakusp, and Aiden McLaren-Caux topped the polls with 350, or about 90% of the popular vote. Other newcomers include local Chamber of Commerce board members Tina Knooihuizen (president) and Dolly Edwards, as well as Mason Hough. Nakusp had by far the worst turnout in the election of local municipal races, with only 28.6% of eligible voters bothering to mark a ballot.

Other results

In races for school board seats in SD 8 Kootenay Lake, the incumbents were returned for both the Kaslo/Area D and the Slocan Valley seats.

In Area H (Slocan Valley), Sharon Nazaroff nearly doubled the votes received by rival Emily Duggan, 396-214. In Kaslo/Area D, Dawn Lang also handily defeated challenger Dustin East, 419-217.

All SD 10 Arrow Lakes candidates were acclaimed, with only one new face at the table. New Denver resident Amanda Murphy takes long-serving trustee Lora Lee Brekke’s place as trustee-at-large. Brekke did not run, retiring after serving five terms.

Being the incumbent wasn’t so lucky in the West Kootenay’s larger centres. The mayors of Nelson and Trail were both handily turfed out of office by voters. In Castlegar, a former mayor seeking re-election just missed his chance, with voters choosing a new face for the job by just five votes.

Probably the worst-performing candidate in any race was Nelson’s Charles Jeanes, who didn’t poll a single vote – which means he didn’t even vote for himself.

Finally, voters in Area H gave a solid vote of approval to join the Local Conservation Fund at a cost of $15 per parcel, with a vote of 435-228. However, just 17% of voters in the district – which had no race for RDCK director – came out to vote on the measure.

Electoral Area H will now join Areas A, D and E in the Local Conservation Fund service. The service creates dedicated funding to support local conservation projects. Since 2016, the fund has generated $468,000 and has leveraged an additional $2.1 million in additional funding and in-kind support.

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice

