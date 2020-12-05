'Mummy won!': Giovanna Fletcher's kids celebrate her 'I'm A Celebrity' win, while Tess Daly shares she's 'proud' of Vernon Kay

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher

She’s spent three weeks away from her three young sons, but I’m A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher’s kids couldn’t be prouder of her - as they showed in a sweet video.

As Giovanna was crowned Queen of the Castle in Friday’s final of the ITV show, she told hosts Ant and Dec: “There are going to be three little boys just jumping up and down for joy!”

It seems the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast star called it exactly right, as her McFly star husband Tom Fletcher shared their sons’ adorable reactions to the news.

He filmed their home viewing party for his Instagram stories and as Giovanna was announced as the winner, eldest son Buzz, six, cried out: “Mummy! Mummy won!”

Tom, who was sitting with Buzz on his knee, gasped and said: “She won! I can’t believe it.”

Singer Tom also shared videos of their other children, Buddy, four, and Max, two, settling in under duvets in the living room to watch the final, although it looked like only Buzz managed to stay up late enough to watch the whole episode.

He laughed as he watched Giovanna’s eating trial, which included a fermented duck egg and a cow’s nose, munching on popcorn as his mum ate the foul dishes.

Buzz also joked that he had voted for his mum 12 times and said: “My queen”.

Encouraging fans to vote for his wife, Tom said: “She is without a doubt our queen, so thank you so much if you voted for her.”

Earlier in the day, Tom had travelled to a snowy Scotland with his McFly bandmates who include Dougie Poynter, the 2011 winner of I’m A Celebrity.

Another proud spouse on Friday night was Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly, who cheered on husband Vernon Kay for finishing in third place.

She posted on Instagram: “LOVE YOU VERN. What a rollercoaster...he went in wanting to make us proud, and he made us beyond proud!!

“He’s a winner in our eyes and we’re just chuffed to have him home!

“But that cashmere blanket’s going straight in the wash.”

Radio 1 DJ Jordan North was the runner up in the 2020 series, the first one to have taken place in Gwrych Castle, Wales, rather than the Australian jungle.

