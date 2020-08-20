'Mummified' plants give glimpse of Earth's future

Fossil leaves from the remains of a 23 million-year-old forest suggest some plants may adapt to grow more quickly as CO2 levels rise, a study says.

Scientists recovered the very well-preserved leaves from an ancient lake on New Zealand's South Island.

They have enabled the scientists to link for the first time the high temperatures of the period with high levels of atmospheric CO2.

The results have been published in the journal Climate of the Past.

In their scientific paper, the team shows that some plants were able to harvest carbon dioxide more efficiently for photosynthesis - the biological process that harnesses light from the Sun to produce food for the plant.

They say their findings may hold clues for how the dynamics of plant life could shift as current CO2 levels rise to meet those of the distant past.

What can we learn from these ancient leaves?

The team drilled 100m down to near the bottom of the now-dry lake bed, located in the crater of a long-extinct volcano. The crater is about a kilometre across.

Here, biological material has been fossilised, including the remains of plants, algae, spiders, beetle, flies, fungi and other living things from a warm period known as the early Miocene Epoch.

Average global temperatures are thought to have been between 3C and 7C higher than today, and ice largely disappeared from the poles.

There is debate among scientists about levels of CO2 in the period, which is one reason this study is so interesting.

"The amazing thing is that these leaves are basically mummified, so we have their original chemical compositions, and can see all their fine features under a microscope," said lead author Tammo Reichgelt, of Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory in New York, US.

He says they are preserved so perfectly that microscopic veins and stomata - the pores which allow leaves to take in air and release water during photosynthesis - are visible.

The scientists analysed the different chemical forms of carbon - or carbon isotopes - within leaves from a half-dozen tree species found at various levels in the deposit.

This helped them estimate the carbon content of the atmosphere at the time.

They concluded it was around 450 parts per million (ppm).

Previous studies - mainly using marine organisms - have suggested it was significantly lower, around 300 ppm.

That is similar to those in pre-industrial times, and not enough to account for the much higher temperatures of the early Miocene.

Human emissions have now pushed CO2 levels to about 415 ppm.

They are expected to reach 450 ppm in the next few decades - the same level experienced by those forests in New Zealand 23 million years ago.

The researchers also analysed the geometry of the leaves' stomata and other anatomical features, and compared them with those of modern leaves.

