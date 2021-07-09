Mumbai: Western Railway Staffer Runs After Mobile Snatcher, Falls Off Moving Local Train

Mumbai, July 9: An employee of Western Railway suffered an injury to her spine after she fell off a moving local train in Mumbai while chasing a thief. The incident took place on Wednesday, July 7. Police tracked down the thief, identified as 25-year-old Rahul Butiya, within 12 hours of the incident. This is reportedly a third such incident in three months. Mumbai: WR Starts 15-coach Local Train Services on Slow Corridor.

Snehal Hulke (30), a junior engineer with Western Railway, caught a Churchgate-bound train from Virar. She was travelling to work in the second-class compartment of a ladies coach. When the train halted at platform no 4 of Dadar station, Rahul Butiya entered the ladies coach with intention to snatch mobile phone, according to a TOI report. UP Doctor Falls Off Mumbai Local Train While Fighting Mobile Snatcher, Loses Leg.

"Hulke had her back to him and was checking her phone. Just as the train started to move, the man snatched her phone and jumped out of the coach," senior inspector Mehboob Inamdar said. Hulke ran after him, but the train had started moving at pace. During the chase, she fell on the platform, landing on her back. She was then taken to Jagjivan Ram Hospital.

Cops immediately launched a manhunt. They spoke to Hulke who provided the robber’s description. CCTV footage of Dadar station was checked and cops zeroed in on a man that matched the robber’s description. Soon Butiya was tracked down to Bhawani Shankar Road and arrested. He was charged under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.