Mumbai Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Expected at Some Places

Heavy rains of southwest monsoon once again hit Mumbai on the morning of Saturday, 12 June. The rainfall caused waterlogging and disruption of transport services in various parts of city and suburbs.

Mumbai Police in a tweet on Saturday said that heavy showers in the morning have led to waterlogging at Andheri Subway, Khar Subway, Bhoiwada- Hindmata, RAK-National Market Wadala, Sion-Jain Society, Gurukrupa Society, Matunga – opposite the police station, Kurla-Lion Garden, Kalpana Jn, and Shivaji park-Senapati Bapat Marg.

Also Read: In Photos | Mumbai Rains: Roads Waterlogged and Rail Services Hit

According to the data on the website of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai's Santacruz recoded 107 mm of rainfall, while Colaba recoded 90 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Saturday.

Mumbai Rains Update: 13 June

The heavy rainfall is likely to continue on Sunday, 13 June.

IMD has issued (update at 5:30 PM , 12 June) an ‘orange alert’ for Mumbai, Thane districts, and 'red alert' for Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts for Sunday.

As per an update (2 AM , 13 June) by Regional Meteorological Centre, IMD, Mumbai is expected to witness moderate rain, thundershowers in city and suburbs, with possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, in next 24 hours.

Also Read: Two Women Fall Into Open Manhole as Heavy Rains Lash Mumbai

Good Morning Mumbai. Heavy rainfall expected in the city today, tomorrow as well as day after. We request you to not venture out especially near the sea. Stay tucked in and safe at home #MyBMCMonsoonUpdate — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 12, 2021

According to IMD, rainfall between 65 to 115 mm in 24 hours is termed "heavy", 115 to 204 mm "very heavy" and above 204 mm in 24 hours is considered "extremely heavy", reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.Mumbai Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Expected at Some PlacesMaharana Pratap Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, and Messages . Read more on India by The Quint.